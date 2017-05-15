South Florida Realtor Missing at Sea, Husband Rescued

A search was underway Monday for a South Florida realtor who disappeared at sea after her husband was rescued from a life raft near the Bahamas.
The Coast Guard was scouring the waters about 30 miles from Cay Sal for Isabella Hellmann, a realtor in Delray Beach. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday after the boat she and her husband were on capsized.
Officials received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Lewis Bennett alerted the Coast Guard that his wife was missing after their 37-foot catamaran hit an unknown object and began taking on water, according to the Coast Guard. Bennett told officials he was abandoning the vessel.
The Coast Guard later rescued the man, but Hellmann remained missing. The catamaran they were on was also found.
Bennett was airlifted and taken to the Coast Guard station in Marathon. Crews were searching by air and by sea for Hellmann.
Hellmann is listed as a realtor for Signature International Real Estate, which is based in Delray Beach.