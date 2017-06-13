South Florida Regal Cinemas Offering $1 Movies This Summer

For nine weeks this summer, South Florida Regal Cinemas locations will offer select movies for $1 as part of the company’s Summer Movie Express program.

The movies will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes and funds “medical research of cardiopulmonary diseases, purchases neonatal ventilator equipment for medical facilities and educates the general public on topics of health and fitness.”

A different movie will be featured each day at Regal’s Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade locations.

"The Summer Movie Express is an amazing opportunity for families to spend quality time at the movies and enjoy great films like Trolls, Sing and The LEGO Batman Movie," Richard Grover, vice president of communications at Regal Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

Road Rage Incident Caught on Tape Goes Viral

NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more after the wild scene took place this weekend, leading to one man's arrest. (Published Monday, June 12, 2017)

"Rain or shine, the Summer Movie Express will keep moving along and welcomes anyone to hop along for this nine-week ride."

A full list of movies that will be offered can be viewed here.



