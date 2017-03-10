As the issue of immigration continues to be a hot topic in the first months of the Trump administration, one South Florida representative is introducing a bill that would provide a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to America as children.

The measure, called the Recognizing America’s Children Act, was created by Rep. Carlos Curbelo and co-sponsored by fellow South Florida Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Illeana Ros-Lehtinen and would provide those called “Dreamers” three possible paths toward gaining that status.

The applicant would either have to be taking part in higher education, serve in the armed forces of have work authorization. Following a five year conditional status, they would be able to apply for a five year permanent status.

“These are America’s children, and that is why I’m proud to lead this group of representatives from all over the country to introduce legislation to simply recognize them as such and provide them an earned path to legal status,” Curbelo said.

“I hope Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate can get behind this legislation and that it can soon be sent to the President’s desk for his signature.”

Immigrants would still have be vetted by the Department of Homeland Security before being able to take part in the program.