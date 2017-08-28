Some areas got nearly eight and a half inches over the past five days, bringing with it flooding concerns across the area.

South Florida is catching a break from the rain that came down over much of the area toward the end of last week and this past weekend – bringing with it flooding concerns in several cities.

Opa-Locka had the most rainfall over the past five days with just less than eight and a half inches starting on Wednesday. Three cities in Broward County – Pembroke Pines with 8.09”, Fort Lauderdale with 7.25” and Pompano Beach with 5.59” – were also in the top five along with the city of Miami having 5.13” over that span.

With the rainfall comes the concern about flooding in low lying areas, including parts of Miami Beach, Hialeah and Brickell, South Florida will be in for more showers on Monday and Tuesday before drying out around the middle of the week – but forecasters say it will be nowhere near as strong as previous storms.