South Florida Starting to Dry Out After Days of Rain Across Area - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

South Florida Starting to Dry Out After Days of Rain Across Area

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Some areas got nearly eight and a half inches over the past five days, bringing with it flooding concerns across the area.

    (Published 8 minutes ago)

    South Florida is catching a break from the rain that came down over much of the area toward the end of last week and this past weekend – bringing with it flooding concerns in several cities.

    Opa-Locka had the most rainfall over the past five days with just less than eight and a half inches starting on Wednesday. Three cities in Broward County – Pembroke Pines with 8.09”, Fort Lauderdale with 7.25” and Pompano Beach with 5.59” – were also in the top five along with the city of Miami having 5.13” over that span.

    With the rainfall comes the concern about flooding in low lying areas, including parts of Miami Beach, Hialeah and Brickell, South Florida will be in for more showers on Monday and Tuesday before drying out around the middle of the week – but forecasters say it will be nowhere near as strong as previous storms.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices