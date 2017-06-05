South Florida Students Can Get Access to Same Free, Reduced Lunches During Summer Months | NBC 6 South Florida
South Florida Students Can Get Access to Same Free, Reduced Lunches During Summer Months

    Kids and teens that get free or reduced lunch during the school year can get those same meals this summer – families just need to know where to find them.

    Any child 18 and younger can eat free at designated sites for summer meals across the country. This summer, the USDA plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children at approved summer food service program locations.

    To find locations across South Florida, you can call 1-866-3-Hungry or click on this link. There's no enrollment and no cost necessary.

    Published 19 minutes ago

