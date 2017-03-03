South Florida Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Game | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

South Florida Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Game

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A South Florida woman is $1 million richer after winning the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off Game.

    The Florida Lottery announced that 29-year-old Kaswanna Bean claimed the prize.

    Bean bought the winning ticket from Express Food & Beverage in Boynton Beach. She chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.

    "This all feels like a dream," said Bean. "I have to keep pinching myself to make sure this is actually happening!"

    The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices