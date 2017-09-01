There's been an outpouring of help in South Florida in the wake of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

South Florida's sports teams are continuing to help in a big way with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins sent off a truckload of supplies collected in South Florida and was bound for Houston.

Following the fury of Hurricane Harvey, every pallet of water, each roll of toilet paper, and every penny adds up. Just ask new volunteer Miriam Graydon.

"I started today because I just got into town Wednesday," Graydon said. "Believe it or not, we came in from Texas, I have family in Texas but knock on wood they're fine, they're in Austin."

But Native Houstonian and Dolphins player Michael Thomas says so many have lost so much. Donations that were coming into Hard Rock Stadium are heading to his hometown school, which is now serving as a shelter.

"Where I grew up at in Aldine, Nimitz, they have a sports complex and that's serving as a shelter, I think it's holding 2,200 people," Thomas said.

Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard is also from the Houston area. Other donations are going to his high school, Houston Wheatley.

"It's tough out there man, I have people and family that's from there right now and some of my family is in shelter right now," Howard said.

The Dolphins and All My Sons Moving & Storage are collecting Hurricane Harvey supplies until September 15th at Hard Rock Stadium at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern. For more information, click here.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers announced Friday that their foundation has pledged $50,000 to support relief efforts. The hockey club is also hosting a blood drive for Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief.

Plane Full of Supplies Taking Off For Texas

A Spirit Airlines loaded with donations is headed to Houston to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Fans can come out to BB&T Center on Friday, Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. to donate blood. Every fan who donates will receive two tickets to a Panthers 2017 pre-season game. To make an appointment to donate, click here.

"Our thoughts are with the disaster victims who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey," Panthers President & CEO Matthew Caldwell said in a statement. "In a region that has experienced national disasters, we have seen the dire need and human suffering that accompany such events. Our goals with this donation and blood drive are to provide aid in numerous ways to those in need."

The Miami Marlins have also joined in the Harvey relief effort. The ballclub is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise funds at Marlins Park for the Philadelphia Phillies series which started Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Proceeds from each game’s 50/50 raffle will benefit the American Red Cross and volunteers from the American Red Cross will roam the ballpark/entrances to collect donations pre and postgame.

The team is also partnering with Feeding South Florida/Feeding America to host hurricane relief supplies collection at Marlins Park from Friday, Sept. 1 to Wednesday, Sept. 6. Feeding South Florida will bring a truck on Thursday to collect all the supplies donated.

Earlier this week, the Miami Heat announced that team owner Mickey Arison's family foundation and his Carnival Cruise Line would donate $2 million to Harvey relief efforts.

"Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, and all of us throughout the Carnival Corporation family feel a responsibility to do our part in supporting relief and rebuilding efforts in a region that we call home and where so many of our guests and business partners live and work," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

And over in Coral Springs, volunteers with the Chargers Tackle Football and Cheerleading Club were stuffing six 26-foot U-Haul trucks before hitting the road to relieve those in Beaumont, Texas. More than $15,000 has been donated to help cover cost of the massive effort.