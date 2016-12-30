South Floridians Feeling the Cold Weather This Weekend

It's sunny but chilly in South Florida on Friday, with temperatures dropping their lowest since February. (Published 43 minutes ago)

It's sunny but chilly in South Florida on Friday, with temperatures dropping their lowest since February.

While locals bundle up for warmth, some tourists have a different perspective and you can tell by what they're wearing.

"I'm from Connecticut, she said. "I live in Connecticut so they just had a snow storm so no I'm feeling warm. It's like our summer you know, just like our summer."

As temperatures dropped below 65 degrees, it now only impacts what people wear but businesses are being affected by the cold.

Businesses like the Broadwalk Restaurant can see a drop in customers with the drops in temperature.

"People don't like to come out," said General Manager Tom Carter. "I mean it's windy and cold and most of our business is outside tables anyway so people don't wanna sit outside and eat when it's cold."

So what's Carter's message to Floridians that are freezing down here?

"Enjoy the weather. It's beautiful," he said.