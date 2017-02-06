Leticia Hernandez was not going down quietly during the incident Friday outside her home. (Published 6 hours ago)

A Naples woman says she found herself literally staring down the barrel of gun - after a man put it to her head and threatened to pull the trigger.

Leticia Hernandez says she was drinking coffee outside Friday morning when two young men arrived to her house.

Hernandez says after the pair asked her a question, they tried to make their way inside her home and pointed their gun at her.

That’s when Hernandez yelled for her daughter in law to call police.

"I was in a panic. I couldn't hold myself,” Hernandez said. “I thought I was going to pass out.”

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident - one of them is just 16 years old.