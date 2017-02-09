A 76-year-old Southwest Florida man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his wife of six months – reportedly because she refused to have sex with him.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Donald Royce and his 62-year-old wife had been arguing Saturday in their Lehigh Acres home over the fact they had not had sex since being married. Royce allegedly pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot a mattress in their home in an effort to scare her.

He missed, instead shooting her in the butt and hip.

Royce was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As of Thursday he is still being held on $100,000 bond.

The victim, who has been with Royce for six years, is recovering at a Fort Myers hospital.