Southwest Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Wife Over Sex Refusal | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Southwest Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Wife Over Sex Refusal

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lee County Sheriff's Office

    A 76-year-old Southwest Florida man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his wife of six months – reportedly because she refused to have sex with him.

    According to the Bradenton Herald, Donald Royce and his 62-year-old wife had been arguing Saturday in their Lehigh Acres home over the fact they had not had sex since being married. Royce allegedly pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot a mattress in their home in an effort to scare her.

    He missed, instead shooting her in the butt and hip.

    Royce was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As of Thursday he is still being held on $100,000 bond.

    The victim, who has been with Royce for six years, is recovering at a Fort Myers hospital.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices