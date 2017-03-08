One national company specializing in peanut butter and granola substitutes for those who peanut allergies is recalling all their products over fears of a possible spread of E.coli.

The SoyNut Butter Company expanded their recall to all their I.M Healthy SoyNut Butters and Granola products. The move came after a partial recall following an investigation that found 12 cases of the across five states – including one from California where the family of a child hospitalized for three weeks is suing the company.

SoyNut Butter initiated their recall Friday after consulting with the FDA and Centers for Disease Control. Of the 12 cases, six resulted in hospitalizations with four diagnosed with HUS, which causes kidney failure.

Customers are advised to return their product to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. A customer help line can be reached at 1-800-288-1012.