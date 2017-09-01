Spirit Airlines is taking a one of their planes to Houston - but this isn't your ordinary flight.

"We're sending a plane load of supplies and a plane load of people to help out the people of Houston," said executive Paul Berry.

Over a thousand pounds in supplies and water will be on the flight, all donated by the airline. The airline is also looking to help the airport in Houston get back up in running by sending at least 35 team members to Houston - including mechanics, customer service agents, and ramp agents.

All are jumping in to help their colleagues recover from the storm. The airline is also doing their part with monetary donations.

"We pledge to raise $50,000. Once we get to that $50,000 mark spirit will match that to $100,000 to go to the Red Cross," Berry said.

During a time of strife and struggle for those in Texas, it's all about coming together to help those rebuild.

"We feel for what's going on down there in Texas and we want to make sure we're doing everything we can to help them out," said Berry