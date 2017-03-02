Those who regularly enjoy a cold beverage at their nearest Starbucks are going to be in for a treat starting Thursday – the company is offering a buy one, get one deal in time for spring.

The company is offering the special on their Macchiato drinks in any size starting Thursday and running through Monday. Customers can come into any store between 2 and 5 p.m. local time to redeem their deal.

Starbucks is presenting the deal to introduce their two newest flavors – iced cinnamon almond milk and coconut milk – for the spring.