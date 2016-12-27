In this undated file photo, the Starbucks logo is seen over a shop on the Las Vegas Strip.

If you’re in the mood for a free treat over the holidays, one coffee chain has something just for you – depending on what day of the week it is.

Starbucks is offering free tall espresso beverages from 1 PM to 2 PM each day at 100 different locations across the country. Customers should check the company’s Starbucks Cheer website each day to see if any participating stores are in their area.

The promotion is part of their 10 Days of Cheer campaign, which started December 23rd and runs through January 2nd. The only South Florida location on the list for Tuesday is located at 3704 N. Ocean Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.