With June marking the start of hurricane season, Floridians have the chance to stock up on disaster preparedness supplies exempt from sales tax.

Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott, the 2017 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins at Friday at 12:01 a.m. on the dot, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

The holiday gives Floridians the opportunity to purchase supplies in preparation for a variety of storm-related activity.

“From powerful thunderstorms and tornadoes, to tropical storms and hurricanes, Florida experiences a range of potentially dangerous weather throughout summer and fall, said Leon Biegalski, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue. "We encourage Floridians to participate in this sales tax holiday as being proactive is in the best interest of their safety.”

During the holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Qualifying items range from portable, self-powered light sources selling for $20 or less to portable generators selling for $750 or less.

For a full list of qualifying items, click here.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.