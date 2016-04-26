Stolen Miami-Dade Police Car Found in Lake

A marked Miami-Dade Police car that was stolen from a driveway in southwest Miami-Dade has been found submerged in a lake, officials said Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

The car was found in the lake in the area of Southwest 380th Street and 187th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said. Recovery efforts were ongoing.

Police said the car was stolen from an officers home in the area of 169th Avenue and 274th Street. The theft was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

No firearms were taken but a police vest and helmet were stolen, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.