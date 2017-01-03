Store Employee Sucker-Punched By Shopper at Southland Mall

RAW video of a man punching a female employee in the face at Southland Mall. (Published 22 minutes ago)

A clothing store employee is outraged after she was sucker-punched by a male shopper at the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, said she was attacked by the shopper for no apparent reason.

Surveillance video from New Year's Day shows a man and woman entering Moda Xpress just before 2 p.m.

At one point, the man walks into the cash register area. The victim told him he's not allowed to walk in that area and that's when the shopper punches her in the face. The victim then tends to her battered face. She was not seriously hurt.

The suspect got away. The woman says she is bothered and nervous knowing that he is still out there and could return and do the same thing to someone else.

The store employee is also outraged at Miami-Dade Police for what she calls a delayed response to the attack.

A police officer responded to the scene to write an incident report, but the officer refused to review the surveillance video. Miami-Dade Police spokesman Daniel Ferrin told NBC 6 the officer followed protocol. Department rule says the assigned detective of the case investigates surveillance videos and other evidence, not responding officers.

The male suspect remains on the run.