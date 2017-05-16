Stuck Horse Rescued From Thick Mud in Florida

Footage shows a horse being rescued after it was trapped in mud in Plant City, Fl.

A horse trapped in thick mud was pulled to solid ground with the help of a determined crew and heavy equipment.

The 25-year-old thoroughbred named Kiersa somehow got stuck in the mud Monday in Plant City.

Rescue crews failed to break the suction from the horse, so they decided to call in a veterinarian and heavy machinery. Kiersa was put to sleep while crews used a harness to hoist the horse from the mud.

Kiersa suffered no broken bones or other injuries and was able to stand up on her own 30 minutes later. Her owners are having her monitored for health complications.

