Students to Go Back to School on Monday

NBC 6 Reporter Laura Rodriguez explains how Miami-Dade County Public Schools is ready for the new school year.

Three new Miami-Dade County Public Schools will open for students this school year.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took a tour of one of the facilities in Doral, Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy.

“It’s opening as a Pre-K 2, expanding to fifth grade,” said Carvalho. “Then the second phase will actually be to expand it to eighth grade.”

The $15 million school welcomes 200 students and 30 faculty members when it opens its doors on Monday.

Breakfast and lunch are free for every student for the first 20 days of school throughout the entire county.

“No questions asked. And then fill out the form. Guarantee your child great nutrition every single day,” said Carvalho.

Also on the menu this school year, a whole lot of technology. New features include interactive boards in every classroom. Ninth graders will have smartphones, telemedicine clinics and an app for parents.

“Technology meeting kids and parents where they are and making the life of a teacher actually easier and more productive,” said Carvalho.

Broward County Public Schools is also unveiling more digital classrooms. Parents say they are excited and optimistic about what this new school year will bring.

“I’m sure all those expectations are going to be met,” said Roman Gomez.

The first day of school also coincides with the solar eclipse. Superintendent Carvalho says this will be a great educational opportunity for students.