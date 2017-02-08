The calendar may say February, but South Florida will feel like the dog days of summer for the next few days.

A forecasted high of 87 degrees in Miami for Wednesday would fall just one degree shy of the record for this date, set back in 1974. In Fort Lauderdale, the temperature is expected to reach 86 degrees – which would be just three degrees short of the record set in 1955.

The humidity will also play a major role, making it feel like it’s 90 degrees or more in some areas into Thursday. Relief will come starting Friday when a strong cold front will snap us back to the 70’s starting Friday.

At the same time we are looking to beat the heat, winter storm warnings are posted across the Northeast and New England with over a foot of snow and gusts to 50 miles per hour expected.