Federal investigators have found the missing data recorder of El Faro, the cargo ship that sank last October during Hurricane Joaquin, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

A team of investigators and scientists discovered the data recorder Tuesday morning about 41 miles east of the Bahamas, the NTSB said. The recorder, still mounted on El Faro's mast, was 15,000 feet underwater.

The device, which can record conversations and sounds, may be able to provide clues as to what happened in the moments before El Faro sank on Oct. 1, 2015.

The 790-foot ship was sailing from Jacksonville, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it became caught in Hurricane Joaquin's 115 mph winds. All 33 crew members died.

Investigators are working to determine why the captain opted not to take a longer, slower route that would have avoided the brunt of the storm.

