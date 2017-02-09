A Sunrise man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and mutilated her body after authorities said she called out the name of her ex-husband during sex took the stand a hearing Thursday.

Fidel Lopez spent more than an hour testifying at the hearing, where he's trying to get his statement made to police from being used in his trial.

Lopez, 25, was charged last September with first-degree murder in the killing of 31-year-old Maria Nemeth. He's pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond as he awaits trial.

Police said Lopez told officers he became enraged and turned into a "monster" when he killed Nemeth. But defense attorneys claim Lopez didn't understand his Miranda rights when read to him in English.

Lopez spoke in English in a 911 call and a police interrogation video obtained by NBC 6, but spoke through an interpreter at Thursday's hearing.