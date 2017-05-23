LA's Super Bowl Pushed Back to 2022

Less than a week after it was announced that the opening of the football stadium in Inglewood would be delayed by a year, NFL owners voted Tuesday to relocate the 2021 Super Bowl from Los Angeles to Tampa, according to multiple reports.



Record rainfall has been cited for construction delays, and the league is relunctant to play a Super Bowl in the first year of a new stadium, NBC Sports reports.



NFL owners at the Spring League Meeting in Chicago unanimously voted to shift Super Bowl 55 to Tampa and Super Bowl 56 to Los Angeles, according to NFL.com.

Los Angeles returned to the Super Bowl spotlight after more than two decades. Los Angeles has not hosted a Super Bowl in the area since 1993 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Five Super Bowls have been played at the Rose Bowl and two at the Los Angeles Coliseum, where the Rams will play until the new $2.6 billion stadium opens.

The NFL has been eager to return to Southern California since the Rams and Raiders moved out of the area after the 1994 season. League owners approved the Rams' return from St. Louis, with owner Stan Kroenke's promise of a stunning new stadium — one that will be the most expensive in the league.