Chilling images of an attempted abduction were captured on camera Friday at a wrestling tournament in Oklahoma City, Ok.

Surveillance photos released Monday show a man trying to kidnap a boy at the State Fairgrounds.

In the photos, the man is seen picking up the 8-year-old boy and attempting to walk away with him.

The child began kicking and screaming, prompting the man to put down the boy and walk away.

Oklahoma City Police said the man got away. Officials are asking the public for help in tracking down the man before he strikes again.