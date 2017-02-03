Detectives are searching for a group of men behind a string of car burlaries overnight in Marathon. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Detectives are searching for a group of suspects behind a string of car burglaries overnight in Marathon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say all the vehicles targeted were unlocked, including one vehicle with a 9mm handgun inside which was stolen.

“We continue to remind people that these types of crimes are easily preventable”, said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “It is simple: just lock your car doors. In most cases, that is all it takes.”

Authorities say more than 10 vehicle burglaries have been reported so far all over Marathon, including on 95th Street, Tingler Avenue, Sombrero Beach Boulevard and Morton Street on Grassy Key.

According to police, the suspects got away with sunglasses, cash, and electronics.

If anyone hears anything about these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the video, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 1-800-346-TIPS. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward.