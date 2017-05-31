Surveillance Video Captures Man Choking SW Dade Gym Clerk

A clerk at a southwest Miami-Dade gym was assaulted by a customer who allegedly demanded he lower his membership fee.
Edward Hernandez says he was working Saturday night this Memorial Day weekend, when a couple walked into Miami Iron gym, located at 9660 Coral Way, for a workout.
According to gym owner Jorge Vasquez, the gym offers a $10 daily rate, but the man walked in demanded to pay $5. When the clerk said no, the man put his hands around the Hernandez's neck and choked him.
Hernandez says the female somehow calmed things down and they eventually left.
