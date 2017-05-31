Surveillance Video Captures Man Choking SW Dade Gym Clerk | NBC 6 South Florida
Surveillance Video Captures Man Choking SW Dade Gym Clerk

    (Published 43 minutes ago)

    A clerk at a southwest Miami-Dade gym was assaulted by a customer who allegedly demanded he lower his membership fee.

    Edward Hernandez says he was working Saturday night this Memorial Day weekend, when a couple walked into Miami Iron gym, located at 9660 Coral Way, for a workout.

    According to gym owner Jorge Vasquez, the gym offers a $10 daily rate, but the man walked in demanded to pay $5. When the clerk said no, the man put his hands around the Hernandez's neck and choked him.

    Hernandez says the female somehow calmed things down and they eventually left.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

