Surveillance Video Shows Boca Raton Teacher Kissing Student

Video showing a Boca Raton teacher kissing a male student on the lips was released Tuesday.

Brian Kornbluth, a fourth grade teacher at Somerset Academy, pleaded guilty last week to kissing the student and was sentenced to a year of probation, WPTV reported.

Kornbluth, 29, had been charged with battery following his arrest in February.

"Somerset Academy immediately released the teacher from his position at the school upon learning of his actions and notified authorities. We have no further comment," the school said in a statement.