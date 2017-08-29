For the second straight year, drivers in Florida ranked as the worst in the country according to one survey.

Smart Asset, a personal finance company, ranked every state for the most unsafe drivers based on several categories – including number of drivers, DUI arrests, percentage of drivers insured, fatalities in crashes and more.

According to the survey, less than 77 percent of drivers in Florida are insured while the state led the nation in number of people who search online for information regarding speeding tickets.

Mississippi, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Delaware rounded out the top five.