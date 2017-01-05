Suspect Flips Off Broward County Judge in Court

A man facing a trespassing charge gave a Broward County judge the double bird in bond court Thursday.

Jermaine Anthony Levy, 29, went before Judge Michael Davis to ask for his release.

"Hey, good morning again sir!" Levy said to Judge Davis, during their second hearing of the day. "I'm charged with trees, trees, weed."

Levy's attorney asked for him to be released, but when Judge Davis denied the request and said the case was being transferred to another judge, Levy gave him two middle fingers.

Jermaine Levy

Photo credit: Broward Sheriff's Office

Jail records showed Levy was arrested Wednesday in Lauderdale Lakes, but no other details of the arrest were known.