Suspect in Stolen Tow Truck Leads Police on Chase in Miami-Dade

A suspect in a stolen flatbed tow truck with a fork lift on it led authorities on a chase in South Florida Tuesday night, police said.

According to City of Doral Police, the man stole the flat bed near Northwest 83rd Avenue and 27th Street. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but police say he rear-ended the patrol car and continued onto the Palmetto Expressway southbound.

Police said he crashed into everything from a patrol car to a message board on the highway.

"It's very dangerous, it's a very big truck as you can see. And he took off with little regards to life or property," Doral Police Lt. Orlando Sanchez said. "The vehicle struck another vehicle on the 826. Also struck a light pole and a message board sign."

The truck then got on 836 and exited at Northwest 107th Avenue. Officials say here he drove over a median, knocked down a palm tree, and then headed into oncoming traffic. The flatbed finally came to a stop under the overpass where the suspect was taken into custody.

"He was a little upset, but he was taken in without any incident," Sanchez said.

Police didn't release the man's identity or say what charges he'll face.

As for the light pole he struck during the chase near Northwest 25th Street, police say the wires are down, so they want drivers to be careful in the area.