Suspects in Fatal Homestead Bank Shootout Were Brothers

The suspects involved in a robbery attempt that turned into a fatal shootout outside a Homestead bank have been identified as two brothers.

Edgar Fonseca Morales was killed in Tuesday's shootout at the TD Bank at 2495 Northeast 8th Street, while his brother, Giobel Fonseca Canete, was wounded and is now facing charges, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said the brothers were sitting in an SUV when a GardaWorld armored truck, carrying a driver and a messenger, arrived just before 4 p.m. to deliver cash.

Morales, who was armed with a shotgun, and Canete, who was armed with a handgun, got out of their SUV and confronted the messenger when the shootout ensued, the complaint said.

Morales was shot in the chest and the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Canete was shot in the thigh and fled the scene in the SUV, but was caught a short time later on the Florida Turnpike, the complaint said.

The complaint said a witness followed the SUV after the shootout and was able to help police track it down.

The messenger was shot in the hip area and was taken to a nearby hospital. Exclusive footage obtained by NBC 6 showed the messenger writhing in pain on the ground in the aftermath of the shootout.

Canete was also hospitalized and later told authorities that they attempted the robbery with the help of an employee of the armored truck company, the complaint said.

Canete is facing charges in the bank robbery and for using a firearm during a crime.