Swimming Advisory Issued for Section of Sunny Isles Beach

Swimmers are not recommended to swim in Sunny Isles Beach at this time as officials said it can pose an increased risk of illness.

A swimming advisory was issued Thursday for a section of Sunny Isles Beach after samples failed the water quality standard, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County said.

The area affected is located at 173rd Street and Collins Avenue. Higher than normal levels of the bacteria called enterococci were discovered in the beach water, health officials said.

The health department advises people to not swim in the beach water in the affected location because water contact can increase the risk of sickness.

Enterococci are found in the intestines of humans and animals and the bacteria normally inhabit the bowel, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria is known to cause urinary tract infections and wound infections.



It it not known how long the advisory will remain in place.