A sewer pipe break prompted a swimming advisory in parts of Northeast Miami-Dade Friday. The areas affected include East Greynolds Park, Maule Lake, Oleta River from the Oleta River State Park entrance to the swimming area.

Residents are asked to stay away from recreational activities on the water in the affected areas.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer said an air release valve broke off a 36-inch sewer line at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 168th Street, causing about 5,800 gallons of waste water to gush into the waterway. The break has been repaired, according to officials.

Water testing was underway, and the advisory will stay in place until test results return clear for two consecutive days, according to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer.

