A sticky situation caused one major road closure in Broward County early Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a tractor trailer carrying pancake syrup overturned on I-75 northbound near the ramp to I-595 and the Sawgrass Expressway shortly after 3 AM.

Crews used a heavy duty tow truck to lift the trailer and remove it from the scene. The road was hosed down with water and reopened about four hours after the crash.