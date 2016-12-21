Syrup Spill From Tractor Trailer Crash Causes Traffic Issues in Broward County | NBC 6 South Florida
Syrup Spill From Tractor Trailer Crash Causes Traffic Issues in Broward County

    A sticky situation caused one major road closure in Broward County early Wednesday morning.

    Florida Highway Patrol officials say a tractor trailer carrying pancake syrup overturned on I-75 northbound near the ramp to I-595 and the Sawgrass Expressway shortly after 3 AM.

    Crews used a heavy duty tow truck to lift the trailer and remove it from the scene. The road was hosed down with water and reopened about four hours after the crash.

    Published at 6:27 AM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 9:18 AM EST on Dec 21, 2016

