System Off Florida Coast Could Be Next Named Storm

NBC 6's Steve MacLaughlin has the latest track of 92L, which currently poses no threat to South Florida

As Texas and Louisiana deal with the destruction and flooding associated with what was once Hurricane Harvey, forecasters are keeping a close eye on an area off the coast of North Florida that could become the next named storm.

What was once labeled 92L has become Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten just off the coast of Jacksonville and South Georgia. It is likely to become Tropical Storm Irma later Monday and bring tropical storm conditions to South and North Carolina, possibly with heavy surf for the Northeast United States beaches closer to the start of Labor Day Weekend.

Even though this is the storm that brought all the wet weather over the last week and is strengthening, it is moving away from South Florida and will decrease rain chances toward the middle of the week.