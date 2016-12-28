TSA Taking to Social Media to Remind Travelers What Not to Bring on Flights | NBC 6 South Florida
TSA Taking to Social Media to Remind Travelers What Not to Bring on Flights

    Getty Images
    Passengers at O'Hare International Airport wait in line to be screened at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint on May 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

    If you're planning on flying, but don't know what you can or cannot take on the plane, the TSA is taking to social media today to tell travelers like you just that.

    Beginning Wednesday morning, the agency will be tweeting pictures of things they’ve taken away from passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey

    They’ll be using the hashtag #prohibited-item on Twitter to raise awareness. Some of the things confiscated this year have included gas masks and even grenades.

