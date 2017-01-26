Miami-Dade County Public Schools named Rodolfo "Rudy" Diaz as its 2018 Teacher of the Year Thursday.

Diaz is a long-time TV production teacher at South Miami Senior High. He has been teaching for 30 years.

The honor was announced Thursday evening during a ceremony held at the Doubletree By Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center.

"It's a great honor. I'm very humbled by this. It's a great night for educators everywhere," said Diaz.

He celebrated the recognition along with NBC 6 reporters Julia Bagg and Marissa Bagg, who were once students of the teacher. They credit Diaz with helping shape their careers.

"You know there's so many stand out teachers but he is one who cares for you like you're his own son or daughter," said Julia Bagg.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the educators they are America's freedom fighters and thanked them for their tireless work.

Diaz was prized with a brand new Toyota Yaris. Carvalho made a surprise announcement. He donated $5,000 from his salary to Diaz.

The TV Production teacher was among four finalists vying for the award -- Nadia German from Ojus Elementary, Laura Ortiz from Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College and Alfreida Joseph-Goins from Dorothy M. Wallace C.O.P.E.

Also recognized Thursday was Dontricia Jones from Norland Elementary as Rookie Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Carvalho donated $1,000 to the other finalists and $500 to the Rookie Teacher of the Year.