Toyota has an urgent warning for more than a half million drivers.

The concerns are over Takata airbags that have been in the news lately for various recalls. Those recalls are expanding once again to include various sedans and SUV’s made between 2006 and 2012.

Among those vehicles include in the recall is the popular Toyota Corolla from model years 2009 and 2012. The 2012 4-Runner and Sienna as well as the now discontinued Scion line – specifically, the 2008 and 2009 versions of the Scion X-B.

Takata uses a special chemical designed to cause a small explosion to inflate the bags. The problem is it can injure people and even cause death, with 16 getting killed worldwide.

This recall did not mention anything about Lexus – the company’s luxury vehicle brand.

If you have one of these cars, you’ll be notified by mail about what to do.