Teachers Get Free Admission to Miami Seaquarium This Weekend

The Miami Seaquarium is offering teachers in South Florida free admission on March 4-5. Teachers and school employees at both private and public schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties are eligible.

It’s part of Miami Seaquarium’s Totally Teachers Weekend. The free admission also includes a discount for up to four guests at 50% off regular admission. Educators must bring a valid school ID card or pay stub along with a picture ID to get the discount.

“Totally Teachers Weekend is our way of recognizing our teachers for the invaluable service they offer to our community,” commented Andrew Hertz, General Manager at Miami Seaquarium.

General admission to Miami Seaquarium is $44.99 and $34.99 for children (ages 3-9).