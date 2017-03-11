Team USA led by five before falling to the Dominican Republic by a final score of 7-5 on Saturday.

Team USA would have clinched a spot in the second round of the World Baseball Classic with a win, but may now need a victory on Sunday. The Dominican Republic meanwhile is likely headed to the next round in San Diego. D.R. can clinch on Sunday even with a loss to Colombia.

The Dominican team won the WBC in 2013, and they are considered the favorites by many to repeat. This match-up was one of the most anticipated of the entire tournament, and it did not disappoint. The crowd at Marlins Park was the biggest for a baseball game in stadium history, and they witnessed one of the more exciting contests in recent memory.

The United States jumped out to a 5-0 lead, and it seemed as if the team may cruise to a win. Things changed however in the bottom of the sixth inning, when D.R. struck back with a pair of runs. The Dominican Republic had runners on, and almost added more during a furious rally. The exciting inning reinvigorated the crowd, and brought some excitement to the final innings of the game.

In the eighth inning, manager Jim Leyland turned to his closer and it could not have went worse for Team USA. Andrew Miller was handed a two-run lead and asked to get six outs. The Dominican Republic would hit two home runs in the frame to take a quick two-run lead into the ninth inning. Miller was one of the more dependable relievers in baseball during 2016, but simply did not have it in this one.

Christian Yelich had two doubles early in front of the Miami crowd, and the outfielder now has three doubles in the first two games of the WBC. Giancarlo Stanton doubled as well and brought home a run early in the loss.

Team USA will try to keep their tournament hopes alive on Sunday when they host Canada at Marlins Park.