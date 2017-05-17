Derion Howell, accused of stabbing another student at an Opa-locka school, appears in bond court.

A teen accused of stabbing another student outside a northwest Miami-Dade charter school made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Derion Howell, 18, a student at North Park High School, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault in Tuesday's stabbing.

Prosecutors say Howell stabbed another student, 18-year-old Al-Yonni Aumenus, at North Park during a fight. The school went into lockdown for two hours as Opa-locka police investigated the disturbance.

Aumenus was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

In court Wednesday, Howell said he was supposed to be graduating next month. The judge gave him a $16,000 bond plus house arrest with a GPS monitor.

According to an arrest report, Howell said he had been jumped in the school bathroom the day before by three or four male students. On Tuesday, he showed up at the school with a knife and confronted one of the people he believed to be involved in beating him up, the report said.

"The victim was unarmed and it appears that the defendant planned the attack because he asked his mother for the knife the night before the incident occurred," the prosecutor said at Wednesday's hearing.

Besides the knife attack, Howell is also facing charges of theft. Detectives say they found a wallet belonging to a victim of a stolen car in Howell's backpack after the school fight.