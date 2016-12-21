Teen Accused of Terrifying Home Invasion in Homestead

A teen has been arrested for terrorizing a woman during a home invasion in Homestead then pointing a gun at responding officers. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Kevin Eduardo Guardadomedina, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges including home invasion robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and kidnapping, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the victim was home alone with her two young children at their house on Northwest 12th Street when she heard a noise, opened a home security app and saw a masked man break through the rear sliding glass door with a sledgehammer.

The woman told her children to run out of the house, and they ran to a neighbor. The masked man, Guardadomedina, approached her with the sledgehammer and threatened to hit her if she didn't give him gold and money, the report said.

While in the home he ransacked a bedroom, where he found a handgun. He pointed it at the woman's head and threatened her several times, saying he was going to make her get him money at a bank and then he was going to rape her, the report said.

Officers arrived after Guardadomedina dragged the woman to the backyard, and he held her in front of him as a hostage and shield as he pointed a gun at an officer, the report said.

He finally released the victim and fled the scene but was caught in a nearby alleyway and arrested, the report said.