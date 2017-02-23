A South Florida teen is facing a manslaughter charge after another man was shot and killed while they were playing with a gun, police said.

Brandon Velez, 19, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 20-year-old Bobby Duverny, Miami-Dade Police said.

Velez was being held on $15,000 bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Police said the shooting happened at a home in the 14900 block of Northwest 9th Court Wednesday afternoon. Velez, Duverny and a third person were in a bedroom and the two men were playing around with a loaded firearm, police said.

At one point, Velez pointed the gun at Duverny and Duverny grabbed the barrel. The gun discharged, hitting Duverny in the face, police said.

The witness called 911 but Velez fled the scene, police said. Duverny died at the home.

Officers later found Velez, who said he'd tried to burn the clothing he was wearing and disposed of the gun, police said. The burnt clothes and firearm were later found.