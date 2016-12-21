Teen Arrested in Man's Murder in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A teen has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man during a robbery attempt in Fort Lauderdale, police said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is facing one count of murder in Monday's shooting, which claimed the life of 33-year-old Guadalupe Urquilla, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Police said Urquilla was leaving a store at 1014 Northwest 5th Avenue just after 12:20 p.m. Monday when he was approached by the teen, who tried to rob him. Urquilla resisted and got into a physical altercation with the suspect, who shot him several times, police said.

Urquilla was taken to Broward Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.