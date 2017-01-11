A teen has been arrested in a series of armed robberies that targeted juveniles on Miami Beach, police said Wednesday.

Louis Bonilla Cardona, 19, was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of armed robbery as well as grand theft, according to Miami Beach Police arrest affidavits.

Bonilla Cardona remained behind bars Wednesday with no bond and has an immigration hold, jail records showed. No attorney information was available.

According to police, Bonilla Cardona is responsible for at least three armed robberies dating back to November.

In the first robbery, on Nov. 4, the victims were at the park at 79th Street and Collins Avenue when they were approached by Bonilla Cardona on a bicycle, police said. He asked the victims if they wanted to buy marijuana and when they refused, he pulled out a gun, demanded their property, then fled on the bicycle, the affidavits said.

The second robbery happened on Dec. 21 at the bus stop at 1300 Normandy Drive, where Bonilla Cardona approached the victims and demanded their property, implying he had a knife under his jacket, the affidavits said. The victims handed over their property and he fled the scene, the affidavits said.

The third robbery happened Monday at the restrooms at North Shore Park on 72nd Street, the affidavits said. Bonilla Cardona entered the restroom and pointed a gun at the victims, demanding their cell phones, the affidavits said.

But Bonilla Cardona was caught on surveillance cameras outside the restroom and was caught a short time later, the affidavits said.