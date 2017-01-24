A teen girl has been arrested for her alleged role in a string of violent robberies that targeted women who were shopping alone in Plantation, police said Tuesday.

Erica Abraham, 18, was arrested Monday on charges of carjacking, robbery and aggravated battery on a victim over 65, Plantation Police said.

Abraham remained behind bars on $250,000 bond Tuesday, jail records showed. No attorney information was available.

According to police, the robberies began on Jan. 15, which also happened to be Abraham's 18th birthday. At least four robberies were reported, and all are believed to have been committed by the same group.

Police said the women were targeted in parking lots as they shopped alone and left stores like Publix. In the Jan. 15 robbery, a woman was targeted outside the Publix at 1181 S. University Drive as she was loading groceries into her car. A suspect pepper-sprayed her in the face and stole her purse.

Less than an hour later that same day, a woman was robbed outside the Publix at 8101 W. Sunrise Boulevard, police said. She was also pepper-sprayed in the eyes and had her purse stolen.

Last Tuesday afternoon, two women were walking through the parking lot at 1823 N. Pine Island Road when they were attacked and robbed, police said.

The most recent robbery happened last Wednesday after a woman had shopped at the Publix at Northwest 69th Avenue and Broward Boulevard and had gone to her El Dorado Estates home. Police said the suspects bumped her car and when she got out to check the damage she was pepper sprayed, robbed and carjacked.

Similar incidents were reported at different locations in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the suspects have used a black Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows. Two black women and a black man appear to be the suspects, police said.