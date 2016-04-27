Teen Reunited With Boy Who Saved Her From Drowning

A teenager who nearly drowned in an apartment complex pool in Deerfield Beach was reunited with the 11-year-old boy who saved her.
Mirielle Michelle and her family had plenty of hugs for Angel Rivera Wednesday.
On Sunday, the 13-year-old was swimming in the deep end of the pool when Rivera noticed she was submerged and went in to rescue her.
"I just saved somebody life. If I have to do it again there's no risk. It's just doing something very good," Rivera said.
Michelle was taken to a nearby hospital and was released Tuesday. She said she should have been more careful.
"I really love my family and I don't want to lose them. I want to say sorry to my mom because I didn't listen. If I did listen that wouldn't have happened," she said.
Published at 7:23 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 7:27 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016