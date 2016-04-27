A teenager who nearly drowned in an apartment complex pool in Deerfield Beach was reunited with the 11-year-old boy who saved her. Mirielle Michelle and her family had plenty of hugs for Angel Rivera Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

Teen Reunited With Boy Who Saved Her From Drowning

A teenager who nearly drowned in an apartment complex pool in Deerfield Beach was reunited with the 11-year-old boy who saved her.

Mirielle Michelle and her family had plenty of hugs for Angel Rivera Wednesday.

On Sunday, the 13-year-old was swimming in the deep end of the pool when Rivera noticed she was submerged and went in to rescue her.

"I just saved somebody life. If I have to do it again there's no risk. It's just doing something very good," Rivera said.

Michelle was taken to a nearby hospital and was released Tuesday. She said she should have been more careful.

"I really love my family and I don't want to lose them. I want to say sorry to my mom because I didn't listen. If I did listen that wouldn't have happened," she said.