The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning. (Published 29 minutes ago)

A teen was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the early hours of Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police arrived at the scene near NW 7th Avenue and 84th Street just after midnight and found the male teenager on the ground outside of his home. He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to his mother.

“I just saw…my son lying on the ground, crying for help,” the victim’s mother said, adding that the 17-year-old victim attends AMIkids School in Miami-Dade County and describing him as an "average kid".

Police continue to investigate the scene and are asking for anyone with information to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.