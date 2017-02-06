Teen Shot During Super Bowl Party Outside Miami Gardens Home

A 13-year-old teen is in the hospital after being shot during a Super Bowl party Sunday night outside a Miami Gardens home.

Police say the shooting took place off NW 213th Street and 37th Avenue around 7:30 PM. The teen was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is expected to be okay after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation continues into who pulled the trigger and how many people involved, with the Miami Herald reporting witnesses saying the shooter may have been on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.