Teen Stabbed During Melee at Hialeah Wendy's

A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed during a large brawl at a Wendy's in Hialeah.

The fight involving several juveniles broke out at the fast food restaurant located near East 49th Street and Palm Avenue. Witnesses tell NBC 6 bats and possibly firearms were used in the scuffle.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said the teen boy was stabbed in the lower back. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

First responders said the teen was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

